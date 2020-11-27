Donegal County Council spent more than €1.25 million on Traveller accommodation in last two years

Donegal County Council has confirmed that it has met and indeed exceeded targets in providing Traveller accommodation in recent years.

Donegal County Council responded to a query which followed Senator Eileen Flynn raising concerns about a serious underspend nationally in money allocated to local authorities for Traveller accommodation.

A spokesperson for Donegal County Council said: “Donegal County Council’s spend on Traveller Accommodation in 2019 was in excess of €500,000 which was significantly higher than the allocated funding amount for 2019.

“In 2020, the Council completed a significant refurbishment of a Traveller site on the outskirts of Letterkenny at an overall cost of €750,000.

“The drawdown of funding is a separate process where monies are recouped after projects are completed and final accounts are only then submitted to the Department.

“Donegal County Council has an excellent track record in the delivery of Traveller specific projects in the County over many years.”

Traveller Accommodation Authority

Independent Senator Eileen Flynn is herself a member of the Travelling community and is acutely aware of the issues faced in relation to accommodation.

“Since the Traveller Accommodation Programmes began in 2000, there has been an underspend of nearly €68.8 million," she said. "This does not include the €8 million that has been underspent this year alone.

“I would like to see a detailed explanation from the Government on why this happens and why people are being left to suffer.

“This highlights the need for a dedicated Traveller Accommodation Authority, with an appropriate budget, to be established as a priority. This too was recommended in the Report of the Expert Review Group on Traveller Accommodation in July 2019.”