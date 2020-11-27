Christmas lights switch-on to be live streamed - have the hot chocolate and mince pies ready!

Killybegs Community Council will be adding plenty of light and sparkle to the port town with a fantastic Christmas lights switch-on.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, people are asked not to gather for the switch-on event but to enjoy it from the comfort of their own homes instead.

There will then be plenty of opportunity over the coming weeks to come and soak up the festive atmosphere while getting the Christmas shopping done in Killybegs.

The switch-on takes place this Sunday, November 29 at 6pm.

It will be live-streamed via the Killybegs Community Council Facebook page, so get the hot chocolate and the mince pies ready and tune in to watch Killybegs sparkle as the festive season gets underway.