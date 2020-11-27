Carndonagh's 'Save Our Ródán' committee seeking public meeting

There is gathering community outrage at the destruction of the public pathway known as Lovers' Lane / Ródán, Circular Road, Ballyloskey Bridge in Carndonagh.

An online petition demanding the “cessation of damage” and the restoration of Lovers' Lane / Ródán to its original state has garnered almost 700 signatures in less than a week.

The newly-formed 'Save our Ródán' committee is also seeking an urgent meeting with all Inishowen Donegal County Councillors; George Doherty Construction Limited, the developer who is building houses adjacent to the site and Raymond Doherty, the landowner.

It is also calling on Donegal County Council officers; Inishowen Rivers' Trust and Donegal Roads and Safety Service to be involved in the meeting.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Sinéad Smyth, a member of the committee said the meeting would discuss the current closure and re-opening of the lane / Ródán and the health and safety requirements of the public and required access.

In a statement, George Doherty Construction Limited said it had “become aware and are concerned at the misinformation that has been circulated on social media.”

The firm said: “We wish to put on record the correct position. The company has recently commenced a new and welcome housing project in Carndonagh bringing both local employment and houses to the area.

“It has been necessary on health and safety grounds to close the laneway the subject of recent social media speculation on health and safety grounds.

“The laneway in question is located on private property and is neither a public right of way nor a local heritage site as claimed. It remains intact and unaltered apart from a temporary access that has been opened across it to facilitate the permitted development. The company is likewise minded of its legal obligations and possible liability should an accident befall someone at this location.

“The company has no plans to alter the laneway and is happy to engage with public bodies should they wish to put forward proposals for its future use.”

Sinéad Smyth added: “'The Save Our Ródán' committee also want urgent discussion on the preservation and restoration of this public pathway and hedgerows on both sides, in their original condition and native hedgerow in alignment with the Aarhaus Convention [a multilateral environmental agreement through which the opportunities for citizens to access environmental information are increased and transparent and reliable regulation procedure is secured].

“The meeting would also address the future maintenance of this lane and hedgerow and the interim health and safety issues surrounding the entrance on to the Circular Road, from the field adjoining current development site, for the public, including runners, walkers, parents with buggies and cyclists.

“We are seeking a way forward where the Contractors, landowner, local community and Donegal County Council invested in a responsible and accountable agreement for the benefit of all,” said Ms Smyth.

Catriona McElhinney a co-member of the 'Save our Ródán' committee said: “At a time where 'connection' has become so important as we have all reflected on the effects of this pandemic on our families and communities, we must stand to oppose the wilful damage to our local folk-history heritage sites and preserve these for the future.

“The restoration, preservation and reopening of the 'Ródán' known as 'Lovers Lane' should not be a political matter, it is a necessary action to protect the living history and shared heritage for our community.

“'Lovers Lane' is recorded as a public right of way on OS maps dating to the 1800's and is likely to be much older than this. There is a strong local folklore history connected to this site which is currently in the process of being ripped out by bulldozers by a local construction firm in the name of development.

“The planning documents show no permissions to interfere, damage or indeed close this public right of way. No public notification has been made to announce the closure of this public pathway which is heavily used by walkers, who now, due to the illegal closure and damage to the pathway, have to walk across a newly opened construction site entrance, for which there is no planning permission, along a busy narrow road and onto a major artery road. This is putting the public in harm's way,” said Ms McElhinney.

According to Sinéad Smyth, to date, there has been no response from any of those invited to the “socially distanced, with all of the Covid-19 restrictions adhered to meeting, or even a “Zoom” meeting by the 'Save Our Ródán' committee.

She added: “As a result we have actually contacted the Ombudsman, who has opened a case. This means, if we do not get any response, we can ask the Ombudsman [Peter Tyndall] to intervene on our behalf.

“We would like the right of way to be properly established, it has been used by the community for 200 years. At the minute, the construction company has a series of pipes laid halfway down the Ródán, to the mid-point where they have torn out the trees, and they have laid a significant of stone, which does not look as if it is going to be a temporary thing. We would like the trees replaced and the Ródán restored to its original condition.

“We don't want it tarmacked, we don't want public lighting all over it. You can upgrade something to the point of destruction and you take away everything that it was. It is just a very special place. It has been maintained over a number of years by the Parish and the Tidy Towns.

“It is important to say there is nothing personal in our campaign. We are not complaining about the housing. We realise that housing is needed and it is very important for the town and they are providing huge amounts of jobs for the community. We respect that. But a place that the community has used for more than 200 years has become disrespected,” said Sinéad Smyth

The Preserve and Restore Lovers Lane Ródán, Carndonagh petition is at: https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/preserve-and-restore-lovers-lane-rodan-carndonagh.





