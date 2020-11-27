Supporting businesses in Donegal - see today's five@five

Contact
The Donegal Democrat, Donegal People’s Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times are all supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.
Each day on our Donegal Live website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.
By helping each other we can make a big difference. Spending money in your area keeps money circulating in the local economy and helps to preserve jobs.
Here are today's five@five:
Peter's Man Shop, Donegal Town
https://www.facebook.com/petersmanshop/photos/a.457149751029380/3312665335477793/
The shop is closed but we will be instore from 12.00pm to 3.00pm Mon – Sat for any queries or for items you wish to collect.
Sony Centre, Letterkenny
https://www.facebook.com/sonycentreletterkenny
Looking for the perfect Christmas gift - Check out our facebook for more details.
Cassidy Electrical
https://www.facebook.com/cassidyelectrical
Great Black Friday deals available. Check our facebook page.
Pillbox Pharmacy
https://www.facebook.com/pillbox.ballyshannon
Check out our details on our facebook page.
Edge Clothing
https://www.facebook.com/edgeclothingdonegal
You can message us on facebook or call us on 097 4198349 to order any items, we can arrange collection or postage.
