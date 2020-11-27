Could Donegal have another €10m plus lotto winner this weekend?

Contact
Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is heading towards the €10 million mark.
Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 25 jackpots in excess of €10 million have ever been won.
There was success for Donegal on two of these occasions.
In May 2017, two lucky ticket holders from Westmeath and Donegal shared a €12.3m jackpot.
In June 2014, a couple claimed a massive €12.15m Lotto jackpot with a ticket they purchased at the American House store in Bundoran.
This weekend sees the highest Lotto jackpot of 2020 and a potential winner of Saturday’s jackpot prize will catapult themselves into the Lotto hall of fame with the massive prize on offer.
In last Wednesday’s €9.7 million Lotto draw, 40 players came agonisingly close to the jackpot, missing out by just one solitary number.
Ahead of Saturday’s Lotto jackpot draw which has been rolling since Saturday 26th September, the National Lottery has confirmed that over €116 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game in 2020 which includes 17 new millionaires which have been created in Lotto and Lotto Plus games.
Due to the high level of public interest, the National Lottery has advised players to purchase their tickets early to avoid queues and to be in with a chance of winning. Play Lotto in store, online at lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App before 7.45pm on Saturday for your chance to win.
