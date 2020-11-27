NEWS
Level 5 exit set to help countless main streets and communities, say hairdressers
The Irish Hairdressers Federation have given a ringing endorsement to the Taoiseach's announcement allowing hair salons to reopen on Tuesday, December 1.
"We very much welcome the news that we can reopen on Tuesday. It’s a great relief to all our members, customers and staff and are we’re looking forward to getting back in the salon," a spokesperson said.
"Our focus now is on opening safely and responsibly as per the extensive health and safety guidelines we developed earlier this year.
"The hair industry is not just a major contributor to local economies around Ireland, it helps keep countless main streets alive and is a huge part of local communities," concluded the statement.
The salons have been shut since October 21 when Level 5 came into force.
