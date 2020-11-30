Professor says that teams from other counties may have to come to Donegal to help in the fight against stubborn Covid-19 numbers

Professor Sam McConkey, from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, is suggesting that Covid fighting teams from other counties may need to come to Donegal and help to get the numbers under control.

He said: "The rates are staying very, stubbornly high and I feel we need teams of us from other parts of the other twenty-five counties to go and help them. They clearly are struggling with their testing, their tracing, their control and with getting this under control whilst many other counties are doing phenomenally well with some of them down at almost, nearly at zero."