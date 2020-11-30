Professor says that teams from other counties may have to come to Donegal to help in the fight against stubborn Covid-19 numbers

Contact
Professor Sam McConkey, from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, is suggesting that Covid fighting teams from other counties may need to come to Donegal and help to get the numbers under control.
He said: "The rates are staying very, stubbornly high and I feel we need teams of us from other parts of the other twenty-five counties to go and help them. They clearly are struggling with their testing, their tracing, their control and with getting this under control whilst many other counties are doing phenomenally well with some of them down at almost, nearly at zero."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny University Hospital: There has been a small drop in the number of cases being treated at the hospital over the weekend
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.