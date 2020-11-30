GIVE BLOOD: Your chance to give blood all this week at St John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are holding a Clinic in St John Bosco Hall all this week commencing today Monday 30th.

Mon 30/11/2020: Donegal Town, Co.Donegal, St John Bosco Community Centre Railway Park 06:30pm - 09:30pm

Tues 01/12/2020: Donegal Town, Co.Donegal, St John Bosco Community Centre Railway Park 03:00pm - 05:00pm, 07:00pm - 09:30pm

Wed 02/12/2020: Donegal Town, Co.Donegal, St John Bosco Community Centre Railway Park 03:00pm - 05:00pm, 07:00pm - 09:30pm

Thurs 03/12/2020 - Donegal Town, Co.Donegal, St John Bosco Community Centre Railway Park 12:00pm - 02:00pm

Due to Covid 19 we are not able to travel to all areas at present but we are asking that Donors from Ballyshannon, Killybegs and Dungloe would support our Donegal Town Clinic.

We are asking potential Donors to please do our eligibility test on our website www.Giveblood.ie . There is also information there relating to Covid 19 and the measures taken by the IBTS to protect Donors and staff. Please call 1850 731137 to make an appointment as we only accept Donors with Appointments due to Social Distancing. We would welcome the support of our Donegal Donors and new Donors at our Clinic in St John Bosco Hall.