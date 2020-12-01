Anglers urged to make catch returns for 2020 season to support scientific research

Anglers are reminded to log and submit their angling effort, catches and fish releases for the 2020 angling season in the Foyle area.

When an angler buys a rod licence to fish for salmon and sea trout in Foyle and Carlingford, they are legally obliged to inform Loughs Agency of the number of fish caught and how many times they went fishing.

Anglers should record this information on the eLicence website. To date less than 10% of anglers have made their return for the 2020 season.

Anglers who make their annual return are contributing to a wider programme of fisheries research in the Foyle area. The information received from anglers catch returns is analysed along with other survey data as part of Loughs Agency’s Fisheries Monitoring Programme.

For the 2020 season, Loughs Agency will be carrying out an in-depth study of catch returns and angling effort to determine fish runs in rivers, number of fish caught, weight of fish caught and/or released and how much time anglers put into catching those fish.

Therefore, anglers are encouraged to make their return and be as accurate as possible with locations, dates, weights, species, methods and time spent fishing.

Have you purchased a Loughs Agency licence this year? Log in with your Angler Number at https://elicence.loughs-agency.org and update your angling log for the 2020 season.

The deadline for catch returns is Thursday 21 January 2021.