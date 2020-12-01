Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Anglers urged to make catch returns for 2020 season to support scientific research

To date less than 10% of anglers have made their return for the 2020 season

Anglers urged to make catch returns for 2020 season to support scientific research

Game Angling on the River Finn which comes under the jurisdiction of the Loughs Agency

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Anglers are reminded to log and submit their angling effort, catches and fish releases for the 2020 angling season in the Foyle area.

When an angler buys a rod licence to fish for salmon and sea trout in Foyle and Carlingford, they are legally obliged to inform Loughs Agency of the number of fish caught and how many times they went fishing.

Anglers should record this information on the eLicence website. To date less than 10% of anglers have made their return for the 2020 season.

Anglers who make their annual return are contributing to a wider programme of fisheries research in the Foyle area. The information received from anglers catch returns is analysed along with other survey data as part of Loughs Agency’s Fisheries Monitoring Programme.

For the 2020 season, Loughs Agency will be carrying out an in-depth study of catch returns and angling effort to determine fish runs in rivers, number of fish caught, weight of fish caught and/or released and how much time anglers put into catching those fish.

Therefore, anglers are encouraged to make their return and be as accurate as possible with locations, dates, weights, species, methods and time spent fishing.

Have you purchased a Loughs Agency licence this year? Log in with your Angler Number at https://elicence.loughs-agency.org and update your angling log for the 2020 season.

The deadline for catch returns is Thursday 21 January 2021.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie