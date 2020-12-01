Warning issued for severe frosts and wintry showers

Contact
Wintry showers are expected this week. Picture: Iain Miller
Met Éireann says temperatures will be much colder for the rest of the week.
In an advisory issued on Tuesday morning, the forecaster said there will be sharp to severe frosts, icy stretches and some wintry showers.
Temperatures are to drop on Wednesday night and wintry showers are expected on Thursday and Friday.
