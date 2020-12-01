Significant damage was done to storage unit in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident whereby a significant amount of damage was done to a storage unit near the Niall T Blaney Road in Letterkenny.

A storage unit was broken into between Wednesday, November 25 and Thursday, November 26.

Garda Niall Maguire said that the storage unit is located behind the Boots and TK Maxx outlets at Letterkenny retail park.

A substantial amount of damage was caused and gardaí at the Letterkenny Garda Station would like to speak to anyone who has any information regarding the incident.

You can contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100.