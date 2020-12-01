Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 2020 to be postponed until Easter April 1-6 2021

The renowned Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair has been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

This year's event was due to take place in Gaoth Dobhair between December 27 and January 1 featuring music, singing, dancing workshops, as well as concerts, lectures, exhibitions, launches, film and family events.

In a statement today the organisers have outlined their reasons for putting the event back until Easter 2021.



"In light of the current restrictions due to Covid-19, it is with great regret that we have been given no option but to postpone Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 2020 until the Easter Holiday weekend in April 2021.

However, we would like to emphasise that it is a "postponement" and we are committed to delivering this year's Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair to our usual high standards, for our loyal audience.

"Scoil Gheimhridh’s main concern is always the health and safety of that loyal audience and all attendees including our students and their families, the tutors and artists, our crews and volunteers and the community of Gaoth Dobhair.

"Were we to continue as planned in the current climate, we couldn't guarantee the wellbeing of all of the above, and we felt that it was a risk we could not take.

The statement added: "But looking forward with great hope, Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 2020 will happen Easter break from 1 - 6 April 2021, which will include the workshops as advertised, as well as a programme of events for all the family including concerts, lectures, session trails, and many more surprises.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our regular attendees, especially many of you who had pre-booked for this year's event and would like to apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused. For those of you who have already booked your workshop space, we will be contacting you all in the coming days with the option of a full refund or credit option for our new spring dates.

"We would also like to thank our annual funders, the Arts Council of Ireland, as well as Ealaín Na Gaeltachta for their support and understanding in this regard. We would also like to thank our committee members from Comharchumann Forbartha Ghaoth Dobhair for their support.

"It has been a very difficult year for many of us, and the challenges are not over yet. We look ahead to Easter 2021 when hopefully we can welcome you all back to Gaoth Dobhair, and we can all meet and play music together again. In the meantime, we wish you all a safe and peaceful Christmas."