Donegal people can help provide sanitation to 700 schools in Tanzania this Christmas

Sheila McMacken from Veritas, Letterkenny and Aishling Cunningham, Community Fundraiser with Children in Crossfire

Staff Reporter

Children in Crossfire have launched their 2020 Christmas gift card range.This year’s cards focus on Songambele Primary School in the Kongwa district of Tanzania’s Dodoma region.

Children in Crossfire have recently expanded into this part of the country for the first time, with Songambele being one of the first schools they are working with.

They are partnering with Veritas, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny for the second year, where the gift cards are now on sale.

Children in Crossfire executive director, Richard Moore said Veritas have been great supporters of Children in Crossfire in recent years.

"We are delighted they are selling our gift cards again this Christmas. This allows us the opportunity to showcase the work that we do and we are grateful for the support we receive.

“The children of Songambele Primary School have recently started Children in Crossfire’s pre-school programme. This means they will be guaranteed a quality education as well as good nutrition and – crucially at this time – hand washing and sanitation facilities to stop the spread of disease.

“Over the next three years, our goal is to extend this new programme into a total of 700 schools in Dodoma. We will be impacting positively on tens of thousands of children. Anyone who buys our Christmas gift cards, which feature children from Songambele Primary School, will be helping us to achieve this goal," he said

Sheila Mc Macken from Veritas added it is great for them to be working with Children in Crossfire again this year.

"The new gift cards tell a story of humanity, generosity and solidarity – values we are all glad to see in these difficult times.

"It is very uplifting for us to know that cards we sell in Veritas, Letterkenny will support vulnerable children in Tanzania. I have no doubt the Donegal public will again support this wonderful fundraising initiative as part of their Christmas this year.”

Cards are on sale in Veritas, 13 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny now. They can also be purchased directly from Children in Crossfire, either by phone on (004428) 7126 9898 or on their website at www.childrenincrossfire.org/shop

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

