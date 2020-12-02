Major Donegal road will be closed for several hours today

Contact
A section of the main Ballybofey to Glenties Road will be closed for several hours today
A section of the main Ballybofey to Glenties Road (R252) will be closed between the Glenmore Bridge, Ballybofey and the Millwheel, Fintown, for essential works today, Wednesday, December 2 between 10am and 7pm.
Diversions will be in place.
In addition, tree cutting will be taking place near Cloghan village on the same date, traffic management will be in place from 8am to 9.30am.
Please allow extra time for your journeys.
