Donegal gears up for the winter gritting season

Indications that the forthcoming winter gritting season will soon be upon us came to the fore this week when the matter was raised at last Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council in Letterkenny.

Cllr Gerry Crawford asked what preparations had the council put in place for this.

He was told by the acting director of Roads and Transportation, Brendan O'Donnell, that the council have initiated an extensive Winter Maintenance Programme utilising the full compliment of available plant and resources to grit a prioritised network of roads from 10 operational salt depots located around the county.

He explained from the commencement of the Winter Maintenance Season on October 12 to its finish on April 30, a duty engineer is on rota, to monitor the weather forecast and instruct on the

routes, rates and times that the gritting is to be carried out on the agreed routes.

Full details of the routes gritted and other winter maintenance related information is available on the council's web page, www.donegalcocowinterweather.ie which includes access to live webcam images of weather conditions on the road and advice in relation to winter readiness.