Snow and ice warning issued for Donegal

The showers will bring  reduced visibility and accumulations in places

Showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected in Donegal on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice warning for Donegal.

The showers will bring reduced visibility and accumulations in places.

The warning is will be in place from midnight Wednesday until midnight on Thursday.