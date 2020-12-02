New deputy principal appointed by Donegal ETB

Donegal ETB has appointed Ms Carmel Mulligan (pictured) as the new deputy principal of Deele College, Raphoe.

She will replace Danny McFadden who has moved to the position of principal of Errigal College, Letterkenny.

Originally from Stranorlar, Carmel was employed in Inver College, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan in the early years of her teaching career from 1993 to 2004 before leaving to join the teaching staff in Deele College in November 2004.

She graduated from Ulster University with a Masters degree in Educational Leadership and Management.

She has been part of the middle management team in Deele College and has successfully led on developing the Special Education Needs provision.

Deele College has a school population of approximately 600 students, with a teaching staff of about 50 and another 20 support staff members, inclusive of 16 Special Needs Assistants (SNAs).

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire school community to

continue the great work that is happening in Deele College. I’m looking forward to the new challenge that this role will bring as the school grows and develops in the years ahead. It promises to be an exciting and vibrant time,” said Ms Mulligan.

In congratulating Carmel on her appointment, Donegal ETB’s director of schools Dr Martin Gormley said: “I would like to congratulate Carmel on her appointment and I am very much looking forward to supportingher in her new role over the coming year.

"Carmel has successfully spearheaded the development of the

Special Education Needs provision in Deele College and will no doubt contribute significantly to the senior management team.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the outgoing deputy principal, Danny McFadden on his contribution to the management of the school and wish him well in his promotion to principal of Errigal

College, Letterkenny.”

ETB chief executive, Anne McHugh, also welcomed the appointment

“I very much welcome the appointment of Carmel to Deele College

where she has been a valued staff member for a number of years. Our deputy principals play a pivotal role within our schools as part of the senior management team and their contribution is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service across the county and its islands.”

Deele College is one of 15 of the county’s 27 post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the largest education and training provider in the county. In the previous academic year 2019-2020, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.

Carmel will take up her appointment over the coming weeks.