Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, December 2, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Josie Bonner, Deerynaconnell, Doochery

- Pat Kelly, Bundoran

- Patsy Walsh, Dungloe

- Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon

- Ackie (Alex) Peoples, Convoy

- Colm McLaughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Brendan Merrifield, Bundoran

- Catherine Toolan, née Dunnion, Ballybofey

- George Morrow, Milford

Josie Bonner, Deerynaconnell, Doochery

The sudden death has taken place of Josie Bonner, Deerynaconnell, Doochery.

His remains will be leaving McGlynn's Funeral Home on Thursday evening, December 3 at 6.30pm going to St Connell's Church Doochery for 7pm to repose overnight.

Rosary at 8pm with church open until 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4 at 11am with interment afterwards in Lettermacaward Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Pat Kelly, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Pat Kelly, 6 St Colm's Terrace, Bundoran.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy and son Paul. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Removal from his residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am. The cortège will travel up Main Street, arriving at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for 11am funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral Mass is private to family and close friends.

Patsy Walsh, Dungloe



The death has taken place at his residence of Patsy Walsh, Fairhill, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4 at 11am in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Reggie Gallogley, Ballyshannon.



Funeral details later. All enquiries can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Ackie (Alex) Peoples, Townparks, Convoy

The death has taken place at his late residence on Monday, November 30 of Ackie (Alex) Peoples, Townparks, Convoy.

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Deirdre and son-in-law Gerard McGarrigles’ residence at Listillion, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Thursday, December 3 at 10am going to St Mary’s Church Convoy for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only please.

Colm McLaughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has taken of Colm McLaughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Removal from Porter's Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana on Wednesday, December 2 at 1.45pm to arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney at 2pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 3 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Desertegney Parish Office.

Brendan Merrifield, Bundoran



The death has taken place of Brendan Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran. Beloved husband of Valerie and loving father to Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters Sylvia (Canada) and Imelda (England) and all his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately for family and friends at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran.

Catherine Toolan, née Dunnion, Corefrin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Catherine Toolan formerly of Birmingham, England and formerly of Corefrin, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late William Toolan, devoted mother of Liam, Caroline, Martina, John, Yvonne, Michael, Justin, Fiona, much-loved sister of Peter, Gerard, Grace, Margaret, Con, Brendan, Brigid and the late Pat and Michael. Sadly missed by her son and daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers, sisters and all other extended family and friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Lozells, Birmingham on Monday, December 7 at 10.45 am. Interment afterwards in Quinton Cemetery. Immediate family only due to current Covid-19 restrictions. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish weblink at St Francis Church, Handsworth, Birmingham - Live Stream (livevideostream.co.uk)

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Dementia UK at www.dementia.org.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegaldemocrat.com