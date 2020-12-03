Contact

Donegal towns set to light up Christmas season

Twin Towns Festival of Light promises to shine brightly

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to take part in a giant 2020 Festival of Light celebration starting next Tuesday, December 8.

"The objective is to showcase your Christmas lights display, no matter how big or small, or whether it is inside or outside. We are inviting families, individuals, businesses, sports clubs and community groups to take pictures of their Christmas lights
and share them with us on social media.

"Join in on the fun and let’s get the Twin Town’s shining bright this Christmas," said chamber spokesperson, Leah Fairman.

Charlie Ferry, chairperson of the chamber, added: It's been a really tough year. But through everything we've been really proud of how our community has responded. Individuals, groups and businesses have all come together to support each other and our community spirit is stronger than ever.

"Our Festival of Light is a celebration of our community spirit and a reminder that brighter days are coming," he said.

You can use the hastags #twintownsfestivaloflights #ballybofey #stranorlar #strongertogether or tag the chamber pages on  Facebook at ballybofeyandstranorlarchamberofcommerce or
Instagram visit.ballybofey.stranorlar

He added: "We'll put the best of the photos together in a video and share it with the whole community near and far in time for Christmas."

The chamber switched on the Christmas lights in the towns on Saturday, November 14 with a beautiful display all the way from McClay's Corner to Donegal Street.

"The socially distanced event was filmed, with some extra help from school children from across the towns counting down to the switch on. You can find the video on our Facebook page.

We have to say thank you to the whole team of people involved in putting the lights up and arranging the switch on, especially John Griffin from Ballybofey Florist," said Mr Ferry.

You can get in touch with the chamber by calling (074) 9190909 or e-mail: leah@bandschamber.com

Their Facebook page is BallybofeyandStranorlarChamberofCommerce
and website can be found at www.ballybofeystranorlar.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

