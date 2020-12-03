Donegal towns set to light up Christmas season

Contact
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to take part in a giant 2020 Festival of Light celebration starting next Tuesday, December 8.
"The objective is to showcase your Christmas lights display, no matter how big or small, or whether it is inside or outside. We are inviting families, individuals, businesses, sports clubs and community groups to take pictures of their Christmas lights
and share them with us on social media.
"Join in on the fun and let’s get the Twin Town’s shining bright this Christmas," said chamber spokesperson, Leah Fairman.
Charlie Ferry, chairperson of the chamber, added: It's been a really tough year. But through everything we've been really proud of how our community has responded. Individuals, groups and businesses have all come together to support each other and our community spirit is stronger than ever.
"Our Festival of Light is a celebration of our community spirit and a reminder that brighter days are coming," he said.
You can use the hastags #twintownsfestivaloflights #ballybofey #stranorlar #strongertogether or tag the chamber pages on Facebook at ballybofeyandstranorlarchamberofcommerce or
Instagram visit.ballybofey.stranorlar
He added: "We'll put the best of the photos together in a video and share it with the whole community near and far in time for Christmas."
The chamber switched on the Christmas lights in the towns on Saturday, November 14 with a beautiful display all the way from McClay's Corner to Donegal Street.
"The socially distanced event was filmed, with some extra help from school children from across the towns counting down to the switch on. You can find the video on our Facebook page.
We have to say thank you to the whole team of people involved in putting the lights up and arranging the switch on, especially John Griffin from Ballybofey Florist," said Mr Ferry.
You can get in touch with the chamber by calling (074) 9190909 or e-mail: leah@bandschamber.com
Their Facebook page is BallybofeyandStranorlarChamberofCommerce
and website can be found at www.ballybofeystranorlar.com
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The number of cases in Donegal has jumped from 16 on Tuesday night to 38 after two consecutive drops
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.