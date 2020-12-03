Wind warning issued for Donegal

Contact
he warning is for north to northwest winds that will strengthen on Friday, gusting up to 100km/h
Winds of up to 100km/h are expected to hit Donegal on Friday.
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.
The warning is for north to northwest winds that will strengthen on Friday, gusting up to 100km/h.
The warning will be in place from 11am to 11pm on Friday.
