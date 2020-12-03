Donegal Senator shocked as Government votes against pay for student nurses

Independent Senator Eileen Flynn said last night’s vote by Government TDs against pay for student nurses and midwives was shocking.

Senator Flynn said: “The Government parties who voted against paying our student nurses and midwives, in the middle of a pandemic, should hang their heads in shame.

The Solidarity-People Before Profit (PBP) motion was defeated by 77 votes to 72.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party all voted against the motion, while opposition parties and groups supported it.

The motion called for the immediate reinstatement of the payment of student nurses and midwives who are in placements during the Covid-19 pandemic, among other measures.

“We clapped for the nurses and health care workers in March. But this Government doesn’t want to pay our student nurses and midwives. This would have been an opportunity for this Government to put their money where their mouth is.”

Senator Flynn said her Oireachtas colleague, Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, last night supported the Solidarity-People Before Profit motion in the Dáil to reinstate pay for student nurses and midwives, among other measures to support them.

Senator Flynn called on the public to support the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation campaign to end the exploitation of student nurses and midwives.

Senator Flynn said: “Student nurses and midwives have been doing great work during the pandemic, and they’re not getting paid for it. Student nurses face the same Covid-19 risks as all of our health care workers. They deserve to earn a wage.”

Student nurses were briefly paid the health care assistant rate in the spring, but this payment has since stopped, and they now receive no payment for their work.

Senator Flynn said: “The INMO is calling for all final-year interns to be paid the same rate as healthcare assistants, and for the clinical placement allowance to be increased and expanded for all other students. They want all students provided with full health care and safety protection, including payment if they have to go on Covid-related leave.

“I fully support the INMO campaign and would ask the public to sign their petition in support of the student nurses and midwives,” Senator Flynn said.

She said: “Student nurses have the same expenses as we all do. This Government cannot continue to ask them to perform this vital work without getting paid. This is part of the larger problem of this Government not supporting nurses as they should.”

Senator Flynn said: “Student nurses and midwives stepped up to serve their communities when we needed them most. Yesterday should have been the time for the Government to step up for them.”

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Minister of State at the Department of Health Mary Butler said: “All nursing and midwifery students, from first year to fourth year, have returned to full-time student capacity since the end of September.

“The final year interns will commence their 36-week clinical placements in accordance with the agreed pay and conditions of those placements. These students have agreed learning objectives to ensure that the final stages of learning remain supervised and supported.”

Butler stated that Covid-19 “has an impact on how we all do our work, but this is particularly true of our student nurses and midwives and all our healthcare workers”.

She said “engagement” between health sector management, workers and their representatives “will assist in addressing concerns as they emerge”.

“I again commend the student nurses and midwives on the role they provided when the pandemic struck the State. The way in which all of us live our lives has changed. The pandemic has shown the importance of supporting the work to protect our student nurses and midwives and their graduate education,” she said.

The INMO petition is available online here