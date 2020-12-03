Donegal Workplaces and Communities Urged To Avail Of Free Online Demonstrations of Life Saving Defibrillators

An Irish First Aid supplier is calling on workplaces and communities in Donegal to avail of online training on life saving equipment.

First Aid Supplies ® are organising a series of free online demonstrations for workplaces, community groups, farming bodies, schools and the hospitality sector to help people become familiar with the BeneHeart defibrillator which is the most user friendly defib in Ireland.

Latest figures show that 5,000 people die each year from sudden cardiac arrest in Ireland, an average of 14 per day. For every minute that passes after a cardiac arrest, the chances of recovery are reduced by a staggering 7% to 10%.

Having early access to CPR and an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) are critical steps in the cardiac chain of survival, according to the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC), the regulator for emergency medical services in Ireland.Managing Director of First Aid Supplies, Gerry Breen says the response to their online demonstrations of the BeneHeart’ defibrillator has been very encouraging.

“Serious cardiac events normally happen without warning and rapid response is critical; people literally have minutes and that is why defibrillators are so important”.

“Communities were doing a lot of work training local First Responders in the use of defibrillators but the outbreak of Covid 19 put the brakes on this; however serious cardiac arrests continue, and may even be exacerbated by the stress associated with the Pandemic, and so we are organising a series of online demonstrations for workplaces to teach people how to use the Beneheart defibrillator.



“We have a team of trainers located around Donegal who can demonstrate, online for now, how Beneheart works. A lot of people are unsure as to how to use defibrillators, they see them on walls outside premises and are almost intimidated to use them. We are committed to making people feel both competent and comfortable around them. Beneheart is truly revolutionary in that it is the fastest, smartest, and easiest to use model on the market in Ireland. Its instructions are available if requested in two languages, English and Polish and it has voice commands that give more guidance to less experienced rescuers and continuous encouragement during CPR process.”



“It is a powerful piece of equipment with escalating levels of shock, different levels for adults and children and with instructive visuals on the ‘with screen’ model that match selected adult or child patients. With overweight patients it automatically gives a stronger shock.”.

“I am urging people in Donegal to get in touch and participate in the free online demos and learn how to use these crucial pieces of life saving equipment”.

“The online training is very user friendly and people who have availed of the demonstrations say they have equipped them with knowledge that will last a lifetime and probably will be a lifeline for somebody”.

How to use a defib (or AED)

Anybody can use a defib; even those who have never used one before. If you come across somebody who has collapsed and is unresponsive, check for breathing by looking, listening and feeling.

If the person is not breathing call 999/112 immediately and send someone for the nearest defib while you begin CPR. That is the only chance of survival for a person who is having a cardiac arrest.

Once switched on the defib will guide you through what to do, including placing pads on the patient’s chest.

Please remain calm and rest assured that you cannot deliver a shock to someone who does not need one – the defib will analyse the patient and will tell you if a shock is required so there is no need to be fearful and you will not hurt the patient by pressing too hard.

Continue CPR as required.