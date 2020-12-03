Donegal Airport receives grant of €580,617

Donegal Airport is to receive €580,617 in grant aid towards operating costs.

The Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, today announced the payment of €3.4 million in grant aid towards the operating costs of three regional airports - Kerry and Ireland West Airport (Knock) as well as Donegal - under the Government funded Regional Airports Programme.

The grants are targeted at vital safety and security operations at the airports such as air traffic control, fire services and security, ensuring airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

Minister of State Naughton said she fully recognised the devastating impact that the current crisis has had on regional airports.

"This funding will go some way towards helping our regional airports remain financially sustainable as they plan for a time beyond the grip of Covid-19.

"In addition to today’s funding, I also announced further supports for these airports on November 10 when Government agreed to a revised supports package of €80m for Irish aviation.

"As part of that announcement, in order to safeguard the viability of these airports, Donegal, Kerry and Knock will be eligible to receive up to €6m in supplementary supports next year to make good the impacts of Covid in 2020”.

Today's announcement is in addition to almost €2.5 million in capital grants already allocated to these airports in July this year. That funding supported an airfield maintenance and upgrade project at Knock and the installation of Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) units at Kerry and Donegal.

Commenting on the development of a new Regional Airports Programme, the Minister said she expects to publish a new Regional Airports Programme for 2021 – 2025 in the coming weeks.

"This will give funding certainty to the regional airports over a five-year timeframe, helping them to remain viable as they transition through the various phases of recovery from Covid,” she said.