Donegal Christmas Post deadlines: Latest dates of posting to USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Asia is this Monday, December 7

The latest date for posting to USA, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is this coming Monday, December 7, 2020. With friends and family unable to travel, staying connected this Christmas is more important than ever before.
With Covid-19 restrictions, unprecedented mail volumes and uncertain weather conditions around the world we are urging people to get posting as soon as possible.
Be sure to include a full and correct postal address, along with your return address on the top left corner of all cards and gifts that you are sending. Also be sure to wrap gifts well with plenty tape and packing to protect them during transit.
Latest Dates of Posting:
USA, Canada, Asia, New Zealand - 7th December
Rest of Europe - 12th December
Great Britain - 18th December
Northern Ireland - 19th December
Ireland - 21st December
