Danny O'Carroll gets his ticket in St. Eunan's College Silver Circle Draw

Danny O’Carroll of Mrs Brown’s Boys fame has rowed in behind the St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny Silver Circle draw and he’s already got his ticket!

But have you got yours yet?

The fundraising committee at the college are hoping that former students and members of the community will do their bit to support the draw.

There is a draw every month for six months, starting in January and running through to June.

There’s €500 in prize money on offer from January to May and €1500 in the final month.

Tickets are €10 per month if paid by standing order or €50 in total if paid in advance.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can contact a member of the Parents Association at St. Eunan’s College, and you can also email pac@sainteunans.com

Card payments can also be organised where necessary.

With the first draw in January, a ticket in the St. Eunan’s College Silver Circle draw would make an ideal Christmas present for a past pupil, family member or friend.