Donegal has had its wettest autumn in almost a decade

Donegal has had it’s wettest autumn in almost a decade.

The weather stations at Malin Head and Finner have both recorded their wettest autumns since 2011, Met Éireann’s statement for autumn 2020 shows.

Malin Head’s rainfall was 121% of the average seasonal rainfall since 1981, while the rainfall at Finner was 114% of the seasonal average.

Seasonal sunshine totals for the autumn in Ireland were lowest at Malin Head which had 249.7 hours.

The autumn was also milder than average in Donegal. Temperatures at Malin Head were 0.2 degrees celsius higher than the season average while at Finner it was 0.3 degrees celsius higher.

Both the season's highest gust and 10-minute mean wind speed was reported at Malin Head on October 31 during Storm Aiden. The highest gust was 70 knots (130 km/h) while the season's highest 10-minute mean wind speed was 53 knots (98 km/h).

The number of days with up to strong gales ranged from zero days at most stations to one day at Roches Point, Co Cork, two days at Sherkin Island, Co Cork, Malin Head and Belmullet, Co Mayo and five days at Mace Head, Co Galway.

Overall in Ireland, the first two-thirds of September were warm with high pressure to the south of Ireland dominating and pushing the Jetstream further north. It was wet in the North West but relatively dry elsewhere. The final third of the month was cool as the Jetstream moved south again and Atlantic low-pressure systems brought widespread rain.

October was a cool, wet and windy month with Ireland situated under, or on the cooler northern side of the Jetstream for much of the time. Low pressure dominated the first week, followed by a relatively dry period with high-pressure close by.

A very strong Jetstream brought stormy conditions for the final third of the month with Storm Aiden, the first named storm of the 2020/2021 storm season, affecting Ireland on the 31st. November was a mild month overall as the Jetstream moved north again. Low pressure to the north and high pressure to the south for most of the month resulted in a predominately west or southwesterly airflow.

The western half of the country saw a lot of rain off the Atlantic while the East stayed drier. The month finished drier everywhere under slack high-pressure conditions with fog and frost in places.