Motorists advised to slow down and allow extra time on icy roads

Motorists are advised to ensure their vehicle is completely clear of ice before starting their journey and to allow extra time to reach their destination with icy conditions reported on many roads in the North West this morning, Friday, December 4.

AA Roadwatch have been notified of ice on the N15 from Bundoran to Ballybofey and Lifford and secondary roads are also treacherous in places.

Garda have asked that motorists slow down, leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front and ensure that all ice is gone from your car before starting your journey.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning from 11 am for Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Leitrim today. This will be valid until 11pm tonight.