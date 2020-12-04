NEWS
Motorists advised to slow down and allow extra time on icy roads
Status Yellow Wind Warning for Donegal
Warning of icy roads
Motorists are advised to ensure their vehicle is completely clear of ice before starting their journey and to allow extra time to reach their destination with icy conditions reported on many roads in the North West this morning, Friday, December 4.
AA Roadwatch have been notified of ice on the N15 from Bundoran to Ballybofey and Lifford and secondary roads are also treacherous in places.
In windy conditions, slow down and be extra mindful of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.
