Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Housing Department to directly fund repairs to Donegal's mica-affected social housing

Repairs to social housing will take a number of years

Donegal County Council welcomes budget funding on MICA Redress Scheme

Housing Department to directly fund repairs to Donegal's mica-affected social housing

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The significant costs associated with repairing mica-affected social housing in Donegal will be recouped directly from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) confirmed, the first application by Donegal County Council for the recoupment of the costs of works to mica-affected social housing will be made by the end of 2020.

Following Monday's plenary council meeting Cllr Doherty said: “I had previously sought clarification from council officers whether Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien had been briefed on the extent of the Mica related issues affecting the council's housing stock and of the significant multi-annual funding support required from government for remedial works to the tenants' homes.

“Since no targeted support for council housing affected by mica was provided in Budget 2021, I wanted to know if Donegal County Council would therefore submit an annual application to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage commencing in 2020 to secure such much-needed funding.”

Replying to Cllr Doherty, Donegal County Council said: “The Minister and department officials are aware of the need for significant funding for remedial works to Council houses that have defective concrete blocks and that applications will be made for funding programmes of remedial works on an ongoing basis over a number of years.

“It is expected that the first application for the recoupment of costs for works carried out will be made before the end of the year with further applications in 2021 and subsequent years.

“There is no provision in the Council's Revenue budget for 2021 as the expenditure on both Council houses and private houses under the defective concrete blocks grant scheme is fully recoupable from the department.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie