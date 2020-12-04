Housing Department to directly fund repairs to Donegal's mica-affected social housing

The significant costs associated with repairing mica-affected social housing in Donegal will be recouped directly from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) confirmed, the first application by Donegal County Council for the recoupment of the costs of works to mica-affected social housing will be made by the end of 2020.

Following Monday's plenary council meeting Cllr Doherty said: “I had previously sought clarification from council officers whether Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien had been briefed on the extent of the Mica related issues affecting the council's housing stock and of the significant multi-annual funding support required from government for remedial works to the tenants' homes.

“Since no targeted support for council housing affected by mica was provided in Budget 2021, I wanted to know if Donegal County Council would therefore submit an annual application to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage commencing in 2020 to secure such much-needed funding.”

Replying to Cllr Doherty, Donegal County Council said: “The Minister and department officials are aware of the need for significant funding for remedial works to Council houses that have defective concrete blocks and that applications will be made for funding programmes of remedial works on an ongoing basis over a number of years.

“It is expected that the first application for the recoupment of costs for works carried out will be made before the end of the year with further applications in 2021 and subsequent years.

“There is no provision in the Council's Revenue budget for 2021 as the expenditure on both Council houses and private houses under the defective concrete blocks grant scheme is fully recoupable from the department.”