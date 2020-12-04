Government delays Labour Party 'Sick Pay Bill'

The Sick Pay Bill, an initiative of the Labour Party, has had its first reading in the Dáil. The Bill has been delayed by the Government parties.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Inishowen Labour Councillor Martin Farren said: “I am calling on people in Donegal to lobby their TDs and Senators to support Labour’s Sick Pay Bill.

“Having received its first reading in the Dáil in September, the Government parties have delayed the second reading for another six months, a delay which we cannot afford in the middle of a pandemic.

“One positive outcome is that a public consultation process is now underway, which will inform the proposals the Government will eventually bring forward. I would urge workers and their representatives and trade unions to make their voices heard. The deadline for submissions is 18th December.

“Unlike most other European countries, workers in Ireland, have no legal right to be paid by their employer if absent from work because of illness,” said Cllr Farren.

In 2012, Labour’s Minister for Social Protection, Joan Burton, proposed reforms to the Social Welfare Sick Pay system to make employers contribute to statutory sick pay for ill employees.

The proposal was that employees would cover the first three days of an illness and employers, particularly large employers, would cover up to four weeks. The concerns of smaller employers who had “particular difficulties” with the proposal were to have been addressed in discussions on those difficulties.

According to Cllr Farren, the proposals were opposed by the then Minister for Enterprise, Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton.

Cllr Farren added: “In spite of being opposed to the Labour Party’s proposal, Mr Bruton did admit that 'Everyone recognises that there is a problem around sickness, the question is how do we tackle it?'

“Because of opposition from the Fine Gael party, the proposals were abandoned in that December’s budget, to help cut the State’s almost €1 billion annual bill for sick pay.

“In spite of having been in government continuously since then, Fine Gael are still refusing to resolve the issue but issues around entitlement to sick pay, which became significant again this year as anti-Covid precautions kicked in and difficulties around workers having to make financial decisions around their future earnings began to affect government’s plans to combat the spread of the virus.

“The current rules on sick pay and illness benefit act as a disincentive for workers to comply with public health guidelines as they may be left with reduced, or no, income,” said Cllr Farren.

Labour Party Leader, Alan Kelly, and Employment Affairs spokesperson, Senator Marie Sherlock, published a new bill to bring in paid sick leave and cover for parents when their child's school or childcare provider is closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Cllr Farren said: “The Bill has options for small scale employers to be assisted by government where the mandatory payments would have a detrimental effect on their financial viability.

“The people most affected include workers in meat factories, nursing home staff, childcare workers, contract cleaners and front-line staff in retail and hospitality, as well as agency staff in our health service. Workers in HSE nursing homes get sick pay but the workers in the other 80% of care homes do not.

“All these workers are holding our country together on the front line and all of them, at different stages, have got rounds of applause and plaudits from politicians but not all of them get sick pay.

“The Labour Party’s proposal would have meant a right to paid sick leave of up to six weeks at the same rate as annual leave. This is the recovery time for a moderate to severe case of COVID-19 according to the WHO,” said Cllr Farren.

On the day that Labour’s bill was initially introduced in the Dáil, Fine Gael’s Minister of Enterprise, Leo Varadkar, took to the media to repeat what Minister Bruton said eight years ago, namely, that he agreed that a system of mandatory sick pay is required and that he would set up discussions with employers and unions 'shortly'.

Cllr Farren said: “However, in September, in the Dáil, the Government moved to delay the second reading of the bill for six months to allow for further discussion. The three government ministers involved in the required legislation have agreed to enter discussions with employers and unions immediately. In the midst of a pandemic, we do not have six months to talk about something as fundamental as sick pay.

“Labour Employment spokesperson Marie Sherlock has urged people to have their say in this public consultation, highlighting that a poll previously found 87% of people in favour of such a scheme. on a statutory sick pay scheme.”

Marie Sherlock TD said: “The Labour Party originally brought forward a bill in September for a statutory paid sick leave scheme, and in our alternative budget proposals we put forward a funded scheme to support employers, and targeted measures specifically for workers in meat factories and the childcare sector. Unfortunately, the Government voted to delay our bill for six months, and despite being in a pandemic there was no additional funding in the Budget to support workers in sectors that are most at risk.

“The lack of statutory sick leave is a fundamental weakness in our fight against the pandemic. It is our view that we can’t wait six months for a public consultation when a second wave is underway but that is the path the government has chosen. The sad reality is that we are more likely to see a vaccine delivered sooner than a government proposal on sick pay after this public consultation.

“Ensuring sick pay for all is not just a vital question of worker’s rights; it is the essential missing piece in our strategy against Covid-19. At any other time, we would have an obligation to ensure every worker has a right to paid sick leave. But during a pandemic, we have a special duty to guarantee sick pay as soon as possible in the name of public health.

“It is our understanding that half of private sector workers still do not have a guaranteed right to be paid if they fall ill and have to self-isolate. The decision to kick the can down the road and delay Labour’s suggestions is now a reality, but we can use the time to ensure that the eventual government proposal is as strong as possible,” she said.

Ms Sherlock said: “Sick pay should be a fundamental right of all workers. Private sector workers are entirely dependent on the benevolence of their employer to pay them when they are ill; and we understand that only a minority currently choose to do so. Those worst affected tend to be on lower income and in certain essential sectors: for instance, SIPTU’s Big Start survey has identified that just 16% of childcare workers have paid sick leave.

“We shouldn’t make the mistake of viewing paid sick leave as an extravagance, especially when we are fighting to overcome a pandemic. Across the EU, 22 countries already have a statutory right to sick pay, as does the UK. Ireland is one of only five EU members that doesn’t recognise this essential right.

“The aim of our bill was to make sure that no worker will be out of pocket when they fall ill. We want to do away with the difficult choice between going into work while sick, or else losing a portion of their income. We simply cannot find a way to overcome Covid-19 if workers who have symptoms are penalised for staying home.

“We must ensure that workers are never expected to choose between their wages and their health,” concluded Ms Sherlock.