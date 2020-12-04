Four Donegal areas among the top five worst in the country for Covid rates

Four Donegal local electoral areas are among the top five for highest Covid-10 incidence rates in the country.

The latest figures, which cover the seven days up to November 30, make difficult reading from a Donegal perspective.

The Local Electoral Areas for Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Milford and Buncrana are in the top five in the country, along with Dundalk-Carlingford which is third.

Interestingly five of Donegal’s Local Electoral Areas are showing an improvement on their incidence rate figures compared to the previous week.

Letterkenny local electoral area has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country at 289 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. Its rate decreased for the third week in a row, falling from 306 with 86 new cases.

Milford LEA, which last week had the highest rate in the country, now has the fourth highest rate in the country at 254. It’s rate has fallen from 356 with 35 new cases.

Carndonagh LEA has the second highest rate in the country, up from 265 to 271 with 46 new cases.

Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has the fifth highest rate in the country at 250. It had 56 new cases as its rate decreased from 282.

After showing a drop in the previous week’s figures, tThe rate in the Lifford-Stranorlar area has increased again from 205 to 224 with 58 new cases.

The Glenties area’s rate has shown a notable drop, from 180 to 117, with 28 new cases.

There has been a drop too in the Donegal area, which covers most of south Donegal. Its rate dropped from 132 to 91 with 24 new cases reported.