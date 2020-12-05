Donegal Councillor urges Sports Clubs to take advantage of capital grant scheme

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP) is the primary vehicle for Government funding support for the development of sports and physical recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.

With the announcement €40 million will be made available through the SCEP this year, Inishowen North Labour Councillor, Martin Farren, has urged local clubs and sporting organisations to ensure they are prepared to apply for the scheme which opens on Friday, December 11.

The Moville Labour councillor, who is also chairman of Moville Celtic, said: “2020 has been a very difficult year for clubs and sporting organisations across the country, but the confirmation that up to €40 million will be available in capital grants next year is a welcome boost.

“I would urge any sporting club interested in applying to start work now to ensure they have all their plans in place and ready to go as soon as possible. Allow for delays in responses to requests for quotations and other paperwork required to accompany an application. With many people working from home, getting these documents could take longer than normal and, with only 2 months’ lead time, the sooner clubs get started the better.”

“Applications can only be made online for this round, and applications will open on Friday 11th December in less than two weeks, and then close on Friday 12th February. Clubs must also be registered on the Department’s system in order to make an application. Further details on how to do that are available here: https://www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie/

“There is also a very useful guide now available at http://www.gov.ie/sportscapital/. It is important for clubs to note that as in previous years the scheme will prioritise applications from disadvantaged areas, those that work towards increasing participation including for female and disabled users, and those which will provide facilities that will be shared with the wider community.”

“Sporting organisations are the backbone of our communities and they have come under severe financial pressure due to the impact of Covid-19, so these grants are an important signal to clubs that there is a future. Sport is also critically important for the mental and physical wellbeing of participants and spectators, and with a vaccine for Covid-19 on the horizon we can all be hopeful that 2021 will bring some eventual return to normality.

“Clubs should be aware of what can be funded under the Capital Scheme. Eligible projects include natural grass and artificial pitches, tracks and courts; energy efficient floodlighting; security fencing and nets; building and refurbishing of halls and gyms and other capital projects that are sporting in nature and will increase participation in sport and improve performance. A full list is available at the application site," concluded Cllr Farren.

