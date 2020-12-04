Cross-border worker tax relief issues raised in Dáil

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has been urged to address tax relief issues facing cross-border workers.

Speaking in Dáil Éireann, Donegal TD and Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty, asked the Minister to "urgently" address the issue of Cross-Border workers who live in Donegal and who, as a result of working even one-day from home, could end up having to pay tax both in the North and the South.

Deputy Doherty said:"Currently if you live in Donegal and work across the Border, in say Derry, you are only liable to pay tax in the North. However, there are strict conditions with this. Where a worker living in Donegal and working across the Border works from home, even for one day, they may lose their entitlement to the tax relief and may be faced with a tax bill in both the North and the South.

"While exemptions were made for this during the Covid-19 pandemic, we need longer term system changes that reflect the realities of modern working. This is an outdated system and doesn't take into account new work patterns. There are obviously days where parents will need to work from home in Donegal to care for a sick child or to attend to similar commitments.

"The system for those living in the North and working in Donegal is different. If you live in Derry and work in Donegal, you can work from home in Derry for up to 60 days without losing the tax relief. We need a similar system here. This affects hundreds of workers in Donegal and that is why I have called on the Minister to urgently review the way this operates," concluded Deputy Doherty.