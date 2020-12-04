The Government's refusal to pay student nurses "fairly" has been branded "disgraceful and exploitative".

In a Dáil vote last Wednesday night, Government TDs from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party voted to prevent student nurses receiving a fair wage despite the essential role they have played during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sinn Féin TDs spoke out on behalf of student nurses and voted for them to receive fair pay.

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn branded the Government's actions as "disgraceful and exploitative".

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said: “Last Wednesday night in the Dáil, TDs in Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party voted to stop student nurses receiving a fair wage. This was nothing short of disgraceful.

"Student nurses do highly skilled work in challenging conditions. They are the glue holding our healthcare system together. Without them, the healthcare system quite simply could not function in the way that it does.

"Throughout the pandemic, student nurses stepped up to work on the frontline to protect our communities and fight Covid-19. They were rightly praised by all politicians at the time but they need more than praise- they need to see proper action from the Government to ensure they get fair pay.

"The majority of student nurses are women and in other male-dominated professions, fair pay is in place for apprentices. I know that in my own constituency, many student nurses have been working round the clock to provide essential healthcare to our community. They are exhausted and feel completely exploited by receiving a small allowance of just €50 per week instead of a fair wage. They are not allowed to take on second jobs due to the risk of spreading the virus. Many are anxious and fearful about paying their rent, mortgage or basic bills.



“This is a scandalous and exploitative way to treat essential workers who form the backbone of our healthcare system and who have worked so hard and with such bravery to protect us all. Rounds of applause and kind words don’t pay the rent. The Government has badly let our student nurses down and it is totally unacceptable. Sinn Féin voted to give a fair wage to student nurses. We will continue to stand up for our healthcare staff and their right to access fair pay. The Government must be held to account for this shameful decision," concluded Deputy Mac Lochlainn.





