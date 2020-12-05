Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal shoppers prefer 'Made Local' this Christmas

Campaign highlights ' quality, variety and diversity of gifts available'

Glendowen Craft Shop

Inishowen shoppers prefer 'Made Local' this Christmas

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

A Donegal designer is “more than happy” to be taking part in the Made Local Campaign this Christmas.

The current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions have placed pressure on shops, makers and consumers alike, according to Ann McGonigle who owns Glendowen Craft Shop in Clonmany's Meentagh Glen.

However, Ann is taking heart that, anecdotally, with this week's relaxation of restrictions, many people are planning to begin their Christmas shopping a little earlier this year and the fact 80% of consumers have expressed an intention to buy Irish products.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Ann said: “I am delighted the Made Local Campaign is building momentum as we approach a possible relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal and beyond.

“The Made Local Campaign was developed by the Design and Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI). The second phase of the campaign was launched on November 6, to boost sales and drive revenue for hard-pressed makers and retailers, particularly in the lead up to the key Christmas period.

“The Irish craft and design industry is a significant contributor to regional economies. DCCI has over 3,000 registered client enterprises and engages with over 230 retailers across the country, including ourselves, who specialise in authentic Irish products.

“Phase 1 of the Made Local Campaign took place in the mid-summer. It focused on connecting ‘staycationers’ with the craft and design makers and retailers in the regions they were visiting. The level of engagement and sales exceeded expectations, with consumer sentiment strongly favouring buying Irish,” said Ann.

Ann said she was “delighted” to see the number of 'staycationers' who made the effort to visit the Glendowen Craft Shop in the summer.

She added: “Many people got to know our brand at that time, which is why I am very excited to be part of the second, Christmas, Made Local Campaign. I hope to build on the summer momentum during the festive season.

“The local aspect of the campaign is key. Consumers are very much encouraged to connect with makers and retailers in their area, who can highlight the quality, variety and diversity of gifts available from Irish makers, designers and retailers across the country.

“In addition, it signposts where consumers can buy Irish on-line, in-store and in-studio. The Made Local campaign will run until Christmas. It involves more than 230 retailers, supporting the work of DCCI’s 3,000 registered clients.

“For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop products that are Made Local, people can visit our Facebook page: Glendowen Craft Studio and www.glendowen.com or www.madelocal.ie or www.designireland.ie ,” said Ann.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie