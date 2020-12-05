Donegal shoppers prefer 'Made Local' this Christmas

A Donegal designer is “more than happy” to be taking part in the Made Local Campaign this Christmas.

The current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions have placed pressure on shops, makers and consumers alike, according to Ann McGonigle who owns Glendowen Craft Shop in Clonmany's Meentagh Glen.

However, Ann is taking heart that, anecdotally, with this week's relaxation of restrictions, many people are planning to begin their Christmas shopping a little earlier this year and the fact 80% of consumers have expressed an intention to buy Irish products.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Ann said: “I am delighted the Made Local Campaign is building momentum as we approach a possible relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions in Donegal and beyond.

“The Made Local Campaign was developed by the Design and Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI). The second phase of the campaign was launched on November 6, to boost sales and drive revenue for hard-pressed makers and retailers, particularly in the lead up to the key Christmas period.

“The Irish craft and design industry is a significant contributor to regional economies. DCCI has over 3,000 registered client enterprises and engages with over 230 retailers across the country, including ourselves, who specialise in authentic Irish products.

“Phase 1 of the Made Local Campaign took place in the mid-summer. It focused on connecting ‘staycationers’ with the craft and design makers and retailers in the regions they were visiting. The level of engagement and sales exceeded expectations, with consumer sentiment strongly favouring buying Irish,” said Ann.

Ann said she was “delighted” to see the number of 'staycationers' who made the effort to visit the Glendowen Craft Shop in the summer.

She added: “Many people got to know our brand at that time, which is why I am very excited to be part of the second, Christmas, Made Local Campaign. I hope to build on the summer momentum during the festive season.

“The local aspect of the campaign is key. Consumers are very much encouraged to connect with makers and retailers in their area, who can highlight the quality, variety and diversity of gifts available from Irish makers, designers and retailers across the country.

“In addition, it signposts where consumers can buy Irish on-line, in-store and in-studio. The Made Local campaign will run until Christmas. It involves more than 230 retailers, supporting the work of DCCI’s 3,000 registered clients.

“For more information on Irish craft and design and where to shop products that are Made Local, people can visit our Facebook page: Glendowen Craft Studio and www.glendowen.com or www.madelocal.ie or www.designireland.ie ,” said Ann.