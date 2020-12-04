Convoy man wins house in Dublin worth €400,000 in Donegal GAA draw

John Anthony McMullan from Convoy was the winner of a four-bedroom semi-detached house in Dublin worth €400,000 in tonight’s Donegal GAA Win Your House in Dublin Draw.

Reacting to his good fortune, John Anthony said he was absolutely delighted.

“I got a call to let me know I’d won the house and I was feeding some livestock at the time. I just couldn’t believe it,” he commented.

“I’m thrilled and over the moon. I’ve already my work planned for Saturday at this stage, but I might give myself the day off on Sunday,” the long-serving St Mary’s club man added.

The other four prize winners in the draw were:

Denis O’Mahony, Donegal – Mazda 2 in association with McGinley Motors.

John McIntyre, Dublin – seven-day holiday.

Rocky Ivers, Massachussets - €1,000 cash.

Dylan Kelly – one-night stay and a round of golf at Carton House.

The ticket for the house in the draw, which was streamed live, was pulled from the drum by Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham.

Tickets for the draw were €100 and all 15,000 tickets were sold out two weeks ago.

Tonight’s draw was held at the newly constructed Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy. The proceeds from the draw will go to completing the final phase of work at the €6.5 million facility.