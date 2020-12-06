Woman arrested for shoplifting at a number of stores in Donegal

A woman was arrested for shoplifting offences at a number of stores in Letterkenny.

Gardaí in Donegal say the alleged offences all took place on Saturday. The woman was charged to appear in Letterkenny District Court on a later date.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochana Donegal said: "The Christmas shopping Season is underway and we urge all retailers to adopt and promote shoplifting crime prevention measures.

!Should you wish to discuss security measures for your business premises then please contact Sgt. Paul Wallace (Crime Prevention Officer) at Letterkenny Garda Station.

"Please see www.garda.ie/en/crime-prevention for further advice and information."