Support for Donegal primary school where water was deemed unfit for human consumption

A boil water notice has been in place at Edeninfagh NS since early November
There is good news for a Donegal Primary School which has been operating under a boil water notice for the last month.
Water at Edeninfagh NS near Glenties was deemed unfit for human comsumption on November. A grant has been allocated which will allow for water to be treated on site.
Cllr Anthony Molloy (FF) said: "I am delighted to announce that Edeninfagh National School, Glenties, has been approved funding under the Emergency Works Scheme.
"The funding has been approved to provide a new water treatment system on school grounds."
Cllr Molloy thanked former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher for his input, and also acknowledged the work of school management and staff in securing this funding.
