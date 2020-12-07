Warning of dangerous road conditions this morning with risk of freezing fog and ice

Motorists are being warned of potentially dangerous driving conditions this morning with a fog warning in place for the entire country.

Met Eireann is warning that dense fog with a risk of freezing fog in places.

According to the forecast, there will be widespread dense fog will develop with patches of freezing fog also. Frost and some icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -3 to +1 degrees in a light easterly to northeasterly breezes

The AA is warning motorists to slow down in affected areas and use fog lights where necessary.

he Nationwide Status Yellow fog warning from Met Eireann has been extended to 1pm tomorrow, Monday.

Gardaí in Donegal have issued an appeal to motorist to take care when travelling due to decreased visibility and the risks associated with freezing fog.

In a post on their facebook page, they said: Familiarise yourself with your front and rear fog lights. Know how to switch them on and off and only use them when it is appropriate to do so. Beware of other drivers not using headlights. Maintain a greater distance between you and the car in front. Ensure that you are able to stop within your range of visibility."

