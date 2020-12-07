New online grinds service being launched by brother and sister set to be a real winner

A Donegal company is launching a new live online grinds service in Ireland - which could prove not only to be very popular, but won’t break the bank.

The online grinds service is aimed at struggling Irish parents who are looking for more affordable ways to provide for their children’s education in these difficult financial times.

Rossnowlagh-based Tuition Farm will not only offer parents one of the widest selection of grinds subjects available from any one provider in Ireland, but they will cost less than €10 per hour, a saving of up to 75% on what parents are currently paying.

Tuition Farm’s live online grinds are taught by experienced teachers and tutors.

Classes are presented in a lecture style format with a Q & A session at the end.

This method of teaching provides students with the opportunity to learn in an uninterrupted environment and equips them with the fundamental skills required for life in higher education. Tuition Farm was founded by brother and sister, Gavin Mullins and Kiera Owens.

It was a venture Gavin and Kiera had been brainstorming for over a year, and with the emergence of Covid-19 in 2020 it was obvious that this was the right time to get the business up and running.

“We realised how expensive grinds are in Ireland and with the current financial turmoil many families are facing in 2020 we really felt now was the time to bring Tuition Farm to life,” said Gavin Mullins, Co-Founder and CEO of Tuition Farm.

And he added: “The next few years are going to be tough for many parents and we wanted to provide them with a service that helps save them a lot of money.”

Gavin has spent many years working in the tech industry in the UK and Asia.

Kiera is a qualified teacher with 25 years experience working in education.

Their mission statement is " to provide Irish parents with a simple, affordable and professional grinds revision service for under €10 per hour."

For more information visit: www.TuitionFarm.ie.