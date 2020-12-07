Donegal minister meets with industry representatives to discuss Brexit preparedness

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue met with IBEC representatives from Food Drink Ireland, Dairy Industry Ireland, Meat Industry Ireland and Drinks Ireland last Friday to discuss Brexit preparedness and contingency issues, less than a month out from the ending of the Transition Period.

"This was a very useful meeting as these trade bodies represent large swathes of the food and drinks sectors. We have been engaging with the bodies regularly as way of navigating our sector through these turbulent times.

"We were uniform in our agreement that we must make every effort to protect the integrity of food sector from our primary producer right through to the end user,” he said.

The minister urged businesses who have not yet prepared for the significant changes that are less than four weeks away to contact his department through their dedicated call centre, (076) 106 4443 or e-mail Brexitcall@agriculture.gov.ie