Great news for Donegal people flying home this Christmas - Covid testing clear for take off at Knock

A walk-through Covid-19 testing facility is now fully operational at Ireland West Airport in Knock. The facility operated by Irish healthcare company RocDoc is located in the arrivals area of the main terminal and will be able to provide same day results.

RocDoc’s testing facility is part of Ireland’s implementation of the EU-wide ‘traffic light’ system, which requires all passengers travelling from at risk regions to undergo a pre-departure test for Covid-19.

RocDoc will provide the tests for passengers flying out of Ireland West Airport in accordance with the system and people can now book a test by visiting covidcheck.ie

The facility at Ireland West Airport was formally opened today by Fr Richard Gibbons Rector and Parish Priest of Knock, who was also the first person to be tested at the facility.

The RocDoc facility at Ireland West Airport will also be providing private testing services to the public, with test results available on the same day.

RocDoc provides Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) approved CE marked tests using PCR and LAMP technology. Prices for this service start at €129 per test. Results from RocDoc’s tests using the LAMP method are available within just a few hours. They also provide tests using the PCR method.

David Rock, Chief Executive of RocDoc said: “This has been a huge operation and we’re very pleased to have our facility at Ireland West Airport fully operational. We will be able to process over and above the expected tests per day.

“Our focus is to provide testing for passengers flying in and out of the airport, but our facilities are also open to members of the public who wish to have a test or local businesses who want to keep their staff safe.

“Since opening the country’s first drive-thru testing centre in Ashbourne, Dublin Airport, Shannon Airport and Cork Airport, we have been inundated by enquiries from all over Ireland.’’

Managing Director of Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore welcomed the Covid-19 test facility at the airport.

He said: "We are pleased to welcome this new testing facility here at Ireland West Airport. Restoring confidence in travel for our customers both home and abroad is vitally important for the regional economy and this is a positive first step in this regard.

“Providing a convenient testing facility at the airport, particularly for those departing and arriving over the Christmas period will provide further reassurance for those visiting loved ones and we wish the RocDoc team well with this new facility.’’

From its headquarters in Ashbourne Co Meath, RocDoc operates Ireland’s first private drive-thru Covid-19 testing services which launched in August earlier this year. The company has over 20 years of experience in the provision of field hospital units for music festivals and concerts in the UK and Ireland, such as the Isle of Wight Festival. The company also provides support for the annual Dublin City Marathon, where they provide over 150 medical professionals and 15 ambulances. RocDoc currently operates a GP service and a Minor Emergency Department in Ashbourne.