Donegal doctor calls for uptake in the flu vaccine

A leading Donegal GP is urging more people to get the flu vaccine after a drop off in the number of patients coming forward to get it.

Dr Jim McDaid said his practice has experienced a much lower uptake in vaccinations for flu than last year.

The Letterkenny-based GP said flu has been “non-existent” this year but a flu outbreak could come yet, adding to stresses in hospitals and GP practices dealing with Covid-19.

The Health Service Executive has said there has been a low uptake of nasal flu vaccines which are available free of charge for children, but Dr McDaid said there has also been a drop off in the number of adults coming forward to get vaccinated.

The low number of flu cases this winter to date could be attributed to social distancing and increased hand hygiene among the public due to coronavirus, he said.

“To tell you the truth, I think the flu has disappeared. We haven't been getting any influenza cases,” he said.

“Compared to other years, compared to 2018, which was my worst year [for flu cases], there has hardly been anything at all, even compared to 2019.”

“It [the vaccine uptake] has been a lot lower,” he said.

“We have had no real uptake in it [the flu vaccine]. I think it is very important that people do get the flu vaccine.”

Dr McDaid, who is a GP at the Scally, McDaid, Roarty Medical Practice, said an increase of flu cases could come at any time and more people should be getting the vaccine.

Last month his practice invited around 250 patients to get the flu vaccine, he said, but “only 20 to 30” turned up to get it. He said it is lucky that the flu has not appeared to the same extent as previous years.

“There must be some reason that the flu seems to have disappeared. It would have been a crisis [if there had been a bad flu season],” he said.