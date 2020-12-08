A 90-year-old grandmother is the first in the world to be given the Covid-19 vaccine

Contact
Enniskillen grandmother first to be given Covid-19 vaccine
A 90-year-old Irish grandmother has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Covid-19 vaccine.
Enniskillen native, Margaret Keenan, was given the injection at University Hospital Coventry at around 6.45am this morning.
Later she said she felt 'good.'
