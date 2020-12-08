Donegal gardaí investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft of eighteen oyster bags

Contact
Bags of oysters stolen from Inch Island
Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of oyster bags from a pier at Inch Island.
The incident occurred between Friday, November 27 at 10.30pm and Saturday, November 28 at 2am.
Garda Sean Sweeney said that a total of fifteen oyster bags were taken on this occasion.
Further bags were taken between 2am and 2pm on Friday, December 4 at the same location. Three oyster bags were taken on this occasion.
Garda Sweeney said that the bags were taken from the same person who has lost a substantial amount of money as a result of the thefts.
If you have any information, please call Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20540. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
