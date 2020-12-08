Donegal gardaí investigate the circumstances surrounding the theft of eighteen oyster bags

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of oyster bags from a pier at Inch Island.

The incident occurred between Friday, November 27 at 10.30pm and Saturday, November 28 at 2am.

Garda Sean Sweeney said that a total of fifteen oyster bags were taken on this occasion.

Further bags were taken between 2am and 2pm on Friday, December 4 at the same location. Three oyster bags were taken on this occasion.

Garda Sweeney said that the bags were taken from the same person who has lost a substantial amount of money as a result of the thefts.

If you have any information, please call Buncrana gardaí on 074 93 20540. You can also call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.