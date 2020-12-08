Contact

Donegal gardaí urge people to report drink and drug drivers in the run-up to the festive period

Donegal gardaí urge people to report drink and drug drivers in the run-up to the festive period

Gardaí ask you to consider the implications of drink and drug driving

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Gardaí have arrested five people for drink driving and 6 people were arrested for drug driving offences across the Donegal Garda Division, over the past week.

Gardaí are appealing to all road users to never make the poor decision to drive whilst under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

Gardaí state that should you choose to drive you do so at the risk of losing your own life and also the risk killing others.

Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit and gardaí from the operational units are present on the roads and are detecting drink and drug drivers regularly and it is expected that these arrests will increase in numbers now as we approach the festive season.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information in relation to a person who regularly drives under the influence of drink or drugs, or information in relation to an immediate danger of someone setting off on a journey with alcohol or drugs in their system, to contact gardaí and report the matter.

 

