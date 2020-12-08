Donegal minister confirms €40 million boost for farmers

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, TD, today confirmed that balancing payments under the 2020 Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme have commenced with some €40 million issuing to farmers this week.

The Minister noted that the commencement of the ANC balancing payments today brings the total paid under the 2020 ANC Scheme to date to €239 million to 95,000 farmers.

"The ANC Scheme is an important support for farmers in many regions of the country who are farming in some of the more challenging environments.

"This allocation of €250 million to the scheme in 2020 reflects the continuing recognition by the Government of this fact. I am also delighted to have secured €250 million for the ANC scheme next year as part of Budget 2021 which guarantees payment security for eligible farmers," he said.

Regular payment runs will continue to be made under the 2020 ANC scheme as further cases are cleared for payment.

"The timely processing of payments across schemes remains a key priority for my department, as I am very aware of the importance of these schemes for the farming community.

"I would urge any farmer with outstanding queries from the department to respond as soon as possible in order to facilitate the issuing of payments,” he said.