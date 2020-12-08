Only two Donegal swimming pools to benefit from Covid cash splash

Swimming pools in south Donegal have received €19,072 out of an allocation of €83,248 for 10 swimming pool operators across Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal.

Ballyshannon Leisure Centre received €10,309 while Water World Bundoran got €7,763.

The cash is part of a €2.5 Million investment in swimming pool operations by Sport Ireland this morning.

The Minister for State at the Department of Health and local Fine Gael TD. Frank Feighan has welcomed the announcement saying this new funding will provide relief for swimming pool operators who have been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This new funding will assist these operators with the ongoing costs of keeping their facilities ready to open at a time when income has been falling due to reduced numbers attending.

As Minister with responsibility for the Healthy Ireland Programme, I am pleased to see that the funding announced today will assist swimming pool operators in getting everyone active and keeping them active during this pandemic.

"Keeping well has never been more important and getting active is essential for our physical and mental wellbeing,” he said.

The other funding went to:

- Aura Carrick Leisure Centre: €10,653; Avena Leisure: €7,818; Club Vitae Sligo: €9,364; Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa Sligo: €5,412 ; Sligo Park Hotel Leisure Club: €9,107; Sligo Regional Sports Centre: €9,107; Sligo Southern Hotel and Leisure Centre: €4,89 and the Yeats Country Club: €7,818