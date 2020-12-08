Donegal border search into the activities of the New IRA

Contact
The road into Killea village
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, with support from An Garda Siochana, have conducted a search of land at the Killea Reservoir on the border of Derry and Donegal as part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
Derry City and Strabane Area Co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “The search operation today covered a large area of land at the reservoir and officers from the Police Service were supported by colleagues from An Garda Siochana.
“Today’s action is part of our ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, he said.
