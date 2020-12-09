Donegal woman charged with submitting 43 dud receipts for payment for hotel laundry

A Churchill woman who is charged with submitting 43 dud receipts for payment for laundry from a Dungloe hotel will be entering a guilty plea to sample counts at the February sitting of the court, the December sitting of Dungloe District Court was told.

Theresa Farrell, 46, Glendowne House, Corderry, Churchill, Letterkenny is charged that at the Waterfront Hotel, Meenmore, Dungloe, that she did dishonestly by deception induce the hotel to do an act, to wit, that she did submit a yellow "Duds n Suds" laundry receipt serial number to the hotel for payment with the intent to make monetary gain for herself and cause a loss to the hotel.

The defendant faced 42 identical charges in a period from October 10, 2017 to March 23, 2019 contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Act.

The loss to the hotel is a total of €4,029.

Defence solicitor Patsy Gallagher said it was a complicated case and jurisdiction had been accepted. The defendant would be taking a certain course.

The solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned to February 9.