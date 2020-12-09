Work underway to deal with water outages in one part of Donegal

Work is underway to deal with water outages in one part of south west Donegal where outages have impacted on homes and businesses in recent days.

Irish Water has called on customers in the Glencolmcille area to conserve water where possible.

Interruptions to supply have been experienced in areas including Glencolmcille, Málainn Mhóir, Málainn Beag and surrounding areas.

Irish Water says it is investigating reduced water output at the Owentskna water treatment plant and increased water demand in the area.

The utility said on Wednesday that reduced water production and increased water demand were first experienced on Sunday, December 6.

It said works are underway to restore water to areas affected as quickly and as safely as possible.

“Residents and businesses in these areas may experience low water pressure and/or outages this morning while the refilling of water reservoirs is underway,” the utility said.

It said that once reservoir levels have recovered, it may take two to three hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

“Irish Water is encouraging customers to conserve water while these works are underway. There are ways to conserve water that will not impact on hygiene or handwashing. Simple water conservation efforts can have a big impact on reducing demand on the supply such as not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible,” the utility added.

Customers experiencing water supply problems can contact Irish water’s customer care helpline on 1850 278 278 and on Twitter at IWCare.